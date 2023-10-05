iPhone 15: Does Apple’s new update fixes overheating issue?

Apple recently released an update to its iOS 17 software to resolve an overheating issue related to its latest iPhones, but the early iPhone 15 testing shows that the newly released software does not show any performance improvements.

Just after an hour of releasing the software, the initial hands-on experiences of iPhone 15 were strange to read as some people were getting their phone very hot while some users were reporting that the software update fixed their phones.

As every passing days, it was authorize that not every iPhone 15 users were facing heat problems and it did not constitute a majority.

However, there are some users who really encounter the heating problem, there was also a brief episode involving one of their staff members in the early stages, which was subsequently resolved.

Meanwhile, thanks to the terrible nature of the internet, the situation continued to be exaggerated on social media platforms but Apple waited and choose to answer on September 30, blaming the heating issue to Instagram and other third party applications, while a bug in iOS 17.0.2 make it more worst.

Apple promised to release a patch for iOS to address with the issue.

The new iOS update was available yesterday [Wednesday] noon, after which AppleInsider team updated several phones with the new patch, and re-run the benchmark test multiple times but the initial studies, showing minimal or no variance.

It is worth mentioning here computing device will get hot during battery charging, it is a phenomenon dictated by the laws of Physics and Chemistry, however, the AppleInsider team believed that iPhone could have better cooling systems for sustained performance.