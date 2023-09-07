iPhone 15 ‘dummy’ models showcase new colors, design

The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be officially unveiled on September 12 at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event. Just one week before the official debut, purported dummy models of both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have emerged in an online video, providing a sneak peek at the rumored new color choices.

Notable details from the leak include the availability of five distinct color options for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with four different shades for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These models also showcase a newly introduced action button and a USB Type-C port for charging.

A video of dummy units from the upcoming iPhone 15 series was recently shared by AppleInsider on YouTube, offering a glimpse of what to expect.

The video showcases a range of colors for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, including black, blue, pink/red, white, and yellow.

These hues appear to be more muted compared to the vibrant options available for the outgoing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

Meanwhile for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the dummy units indicate colors like carbide gray, blue, silver, and space black.

This represents a departure from the previous iPhone 14 Pro models, which featured shades like Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black with a stainless steel frame.

In the video, all iPhone 15 models exhibit with curved edges and USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning connector. Notably, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport a new action button.

The standard models showcase a dual rear camera unit housed within a square-shaped module, while the iPhone 15 Pro variants feature a triple rear camera setup.

Apple is gearing up for its ‘Wonderlust’ launch event scheduled for September 12, where it is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15 series, along with new offerings like the Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9 models.