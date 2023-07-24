iPhone 15 rumored to feature enhanced 40W charging

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 rumored to feature great charging speed potential with enhanced 40W charging. The next Apple flagship iPhone is rumored to have a major upgrade to battery tech with a stacked battery pack.

Currently, the iPhone 14 has a maximum charging speed of 30W and a leap to 40W speeds is quite significant. A tipster on Twitter, @RGcloudS says that a wired increase to 40W for the iPhone 15 could translate to up to 20W charging speeds via MagSafe.

There are however no guarantees that the new tech will berth with the iPhone 15, as some speculations link the tech to the iPhone 16 instead. It is also speculated that Apple’s switch to USB-C has boosted the charging speed for the next-gen iPhones.

It is however clear that there are several other reasons to adduce for a possible bump in charging speeds for the iPhone 15. For one, the stacked battery pack would imply Apple may have navigated over the overheating challenge present under such a scenario. It is noted that 40W charging is still miles away from the gold standard in charging speeds upwards of 100W.

The iPhone 15 is scheduled to be announced in September 2023. As the release date draws nearer, we expect more speculations about the iPhone 15. The model is expected to highlight Apple’s well-known durability and performance.