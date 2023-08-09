iPhone 15 series: Leaked pictures show what’s new in it

Images revealing the USB-C connector ports of the upcoming iPhone 15 models have surfaced online, providing further evidence of the series’ transition from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard.

The iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to be launched next month.

Despite these leaks, Apple has not officially confirmed whether the iPhone 15 series will adopt the USB-C connector in compliance with EU regulations. Notably, Twitter users @lipilipsi and @John011235 shared images showcasing USB Type-C connector components that are purportedly destined for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the authenticity of these images cannot be verified, and the sources of these component images remain unspecified.

iPhone 15 Plus and 15 c.c flex pic.twitter.com/PYLyYKKKWR — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 8, 2023

It’s important to reiterate that Apple previously acknowledged its intention to adopt a charging port compatible with modern Android smartphones in accordance with EU regulations. However, the company has not explicitly stated whether this approach will extend to the iPhone 15 series, which is anticipated to be unveiled in September.

In addition to the charging port transition, there are rumors that Apple might replace the well-known mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with an “Action” button.

This button could be customized to execute specific tasks, activate Shortcuts, and toggle various accessibility features. Notably, Apple’s previous release, the Apple Watch Ultra, introduced this dedicated button feature.