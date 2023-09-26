30.9 C
iPhone 15 users can find friends within 60 meters, here is how

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
The latest Apple iPhone 15 series – powered by the new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip – can communicate with other devices with the same chip up to 60 meters.

Apple – an American multinational technology company – recently launched the iPhone 15 series in which the “Find My” feature allows users to find nearby friends who have the same device.

Teknófilo – one of the leading blogs in Spanish in news, rumors, and analysis of smartphones, tablets and other technological gadgets – put the feature into the test in this hands-on demo which shows the Precision Finding interface continuously updating distance and direction indicators.

The demo shows an iPhone 15 connected to another phone that is about 60 meters away, the range that can seen Precision Finding work with AirTags.

The test is conducted in outdoor open space and range will be limited indoors due to other obstacles and interference from walls.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video strengthen the Apple’s claim, that the chip installed in iPhone 15 series have the range up to three times of U1. AirTag’s Precision Finding have a maximum range of 10-15 meters while Find My feature on latest iPhone is indeed about three times the distance.

