iPhone 15: Users complain about crackling sound

Just two weeks after Apple released the latest iPhone 15 series, it has already become the talk of the town – not because of how good it is but due to the one after another-issue reportedly appearing in the device – this time, its built-in speaker.

A post on Reddit has several replies from the users of distinct iPhone 15 models who have experienced that the audio sounds from the built-in speakers are distorted and crackly when the volume is turned up to the max.

According to the reports, the earpiece speaker seems to be the most affected during the maximum level of volume.

A user shared his experience in the comment, “My iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived launch day and while turning on the volume above 80 percent rattled the built-in speakers and sound like there is some liquid inside.”

“Based on my experience, the audio appears to rattle or crackle in specific videos or certain frequency ranges,” another user replied to the Reddit post.

A well-known TikToker was one of the users to complain about the crackling sound problems on his recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, the phone manufacturer replaced his phone twice without charging him a dime but the problem persisted on the new units as well.

At this point, it is not clear whether it’s a hardware failure or a software issue, since many users are still experiencing the same problem after replacing their iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple has yet to acknowledge any related issue.