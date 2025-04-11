iPhone 16 series sees major price drop

Amazon UK has dropped prices on a wide range of apple iPhone 16 models, offering discounts of £100 or more.

These latest deals match the lowest prices seen during the Spring Sale on Amazon and cover nearly the entire iPhone 16 lineup, apart from the budget-friendly iPhone 16e.

Whether you’re after the standard iPhone 16 or the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, there are savings to be found.

The 128GB version of the iPhone 16 is now available for just £698, down from the regular price of £799. That’s a 13 percent discount or £101 off.

The offer on Amazon applies to the pink, teal, and white colours. If you prefer the Ultramarine colour, you can still save £101 on the larger 512GB model, which is now £998 instead of £1,099.

The 128GB black version is not discounted and currently costs £1,202.79, making it a less attractive option. There is no discount available for the 256GB version at the moment.

The bigger-screen apple iPhone 16 Plus is also included in the sale. The 128GB white version has 11% off, reducing the price from £899 to £798. For those looking for more storage, the 256GB version has a 10% discount, down from £999 to £898, available in all colours except black.

The 512GB version is £1,098, after an 8% discount (down from £1,199), with all five colours black, pink, teal, ultramarine and white available.

If you’re eyeing the powerful iPhone 16 Pro, good news—there are discounts here too. The 128GB model is now £899 (down from £999), with all four colours Desert Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium—available.

The 256GB model also sees a £100 price cut, now priced at £999. The 512GB version is £1,199 (was £1,299), while the 1TB model drops from £1,499 to £1,399—all with the same £100 savings.

The biggest phone in the range, the iPhone 16 Pro Max with its 6.9-inch display, also benefits from the price cuts. The 256GB model is now £1,099, down from £1,199. The 512GB version is £1,299 (was £1,399), and the 1TB model now costs £1,499 instead of £1,599.

Every model in the iPhone 16 Pro Max line is available in all colour options, so you won’t need to compromise on style to save money.

Although apple’s iPhones may seem more expensive in the UK compared to US prices, remember that UK prices include VAT, while US prices do not. So, the price gap isn’t as wide as it might appear.