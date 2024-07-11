iPhone 16 Pro models likely to get THIS big upgrade

While Apple remain tight-lipped about the features it plans to introduce in the upcoming iPhone 16 series, a latest rumour suggests the tech giant might introduce a big upgrade in design.

According to leaked images of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple might bring a design change after four long years.

The leaks suggest that iPhone 16 series devices might see a bigger display as iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to pack a 6.9-inch display from the earlier 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, iPhone 16 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display, as against the 6.1-inch display on iPhone 15 Pro.

The rumours of bigger display intensified after tipster Majin Bu shared an image that showed both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Several pointed out that iPhone 16 Pro Max looked bigger than iPhone 15 Max in size.

Meanwhile, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are believed to come in the old size which is 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.

Read more: Apple watch series 10: Bigger screen, thin design other details leaked

While Apple has not officially announced a release date, several insiders suggest that the tech giant is gearing up for the new iPhone as Apple usually launches its iPhones in September.

Insiders, privy to the matter, suggested that iPhone 16 series could be unveiled in the first or second week of September.

Likewise, the price tag of the highly-anticipated iPhone series has also been kept under wraps by the tech giant .

Meanwhile, the company is also rumoured to introduce the latest Apple Watch Series 10 with major upgrades in its upcoming release.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch will feature a larger display and a new chip.

Gurman revealed that the Apple Watch Series 10 will look similar to the previous model but will be thinner. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won’t have a new design this year.