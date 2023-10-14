iPhone 16 Pro rumored to get faster 5G, Wi-Fi 7, camera improvements

Just after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Jeff Pu – the tech researcher – claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to launch in 2024, will feature “5G Advanced,” Wi-Fi 7, and Ultrawide camera lens upgrade.

In a note to investors, the tech researcher reported – based on information from the supply chain –that the iPhone 16 will be equipped with a faster 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and improved camera options.

However, the only claim that the tech researcher is specific about is “Advanced 5G”. He further predicted that Apple will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem in the iPhone 16 Pro, however, he clarified that the regular iPhone 16 will not be equipped with the advanced X75 modem.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem has faster speeds due to its integrated transceiver that combines mmWaves and sub-6GHz technologies, which not only results in improved performance but also uses less power.

Apple is maintaining to use of Qualcomm modems while working on its own in-house alternatives, however, Apple has consistently equipped one variety of Qualcomm modems for its entire iPhone lineup each year.

It is worth mentioning here that Jeff Pu – the Chinese tech researcher – regularly reports on Apple’s plan, however, his track record is not up to the mark. For instance, along with many others, he expected a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it never happened.