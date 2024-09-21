iPhone 16 pro two years easy installment plan; details inside

Apple has officially launched the pre-order service for the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro and its other variants for customers.

iPhone 16 Pro features a grade 5 titanium design with refined micro-blasted finish, 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR displays with thinner borders, splash, water, and dust resistant with Ceramic Shield material, Private Cloud Compute and Apple Intelligence for enhanced privacy, 48MP Fusion camera with second-generation quad-pixel sensor, and Powered by A18 Pro chip with faster Neural Engine, improved CPU and GPU.

The iPhone 16 Pro is available in four storage variants: 128GB ($999), 256GB ($1,099), 512GB ($1,299), and 1TB ($1,499).

Two year installment plans

Apple offers flexible 24-month installment plans for all variants:

iPhone 16 Pro 128GB: $41.62/month; iPhone 16 Pro 256GB: $45.79/month; iPhone 16 Pro 512GB: $54.12/month; iPhone 16 Pro 1TB: $62.45/month.

Apple intelligence

Apple and technology companies around the world are racing to add AI to products, and phones are expected to be among the most important battlegrounds. The Cupertino, California-based company also is betting the AI feature will drive consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in iPhone sales.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI software, will be used to improve Siri as well as enhancing features such as understanding and identifying objects captured by the phone camera, executives said.

A test version of Apple Intelligence will be available in the U.S. version of the English language next month.

It will be available for other localized versions of English in December, with versions in languages including Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish next year.

Features including improvements to Siri will be rolled out over time, Apple said. It did not say, however, when it would move beyond test.