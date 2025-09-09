Apple set to unveil ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air at September event

Apple is going to introduce its most demanding smartphone design yet with the launch of the iPhone 17 Air at its highly anticipated event on September 9, 2025.



The launch will be of the thinnest and lightest device ever in history, which is expected to measure just 5.5mm thick and feature a 6.6-inch display, placing it between the standard and Pro Max models in screen size.

Designed with lightness in mind, the iPhone 17 Air is a major shift in Apple’s product strategy, replacing the earlier Plus model and introducing a new ultra-slim form factor.

However, this bold design has highlighted concerns among analysts regarding its toughness, especially in real-world usage scenarios.

Expected key features of iPhone 17 Air include, A19 chipset, which is built on TSMC’s 3nm process for enhanced performance, 12GB RAM for improved multitasking and responsiveness, a Silicon-anode battery promising better efficiency and battery life, a special AI-powered zoom camera, rivalling Google’s Pixel 10 Pro series, and Ships with iOS 19, featuring next-gen AI and privacy tools

Even though the iPhone 17 Air looks nice, experts believe Apple needs to focus on making it strong, good for photography, and useful.

The success of this phone might depend on how well it combines a stylish design with solid performance in a competitive market.

The event will be organised at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, and is likely to showcase its upcoming products, including four new iPhone models that are iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Along with this, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3, with the largest display yet, and most probably AirPods Pro 3 and updates to Apple Intelligence features, would be presented.

By 12 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, September 9, the Keynote presentation will conclude, sharing all the details about the new devices, including their specifications, usage, prices, and when they will be available in the market.