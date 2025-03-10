iPhone 17 Air: Price, expected launch, specifications, other leaks

Apple is expected to introduce a new ‘iPhone 17 Air’ model in its upcoming iPhone 17 series, replacing the Plus variant due to lackluster sales.

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone yet, featuring a sleek and lightweight design without compromising on core functionalities.

Expected launch timeline and design

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 Air alongside the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, with potential launch dates between September 11 and 13.

The new model is expected to have an ultra-slim profile, ranging between 5.5mm and 6.25mm—significantly thinner than the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro.

However, due to its compact form, the device may sacrifice a larger battery and the ultrawide camera sensor.

Expected specifications, price

Display: 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always On functionality.

Read more: iOS 18.4 update: Apple to ‘roll out’ new intelligence features

Processor: A19 chipset with 8GB RAM, optimized for Apple Intelligence features.

Modem: Power-efficient C1 modem for enhanced connectivity and battery efficiency.

Camera: 48MP primary sensor with 2x optical zoom, but no ultrawide lens

The new Apple device is rumored to start at Rs89,900 for the 128GB model. However, Apple has not officially confirmed any details, so the information should be taken with caution.

With its slim form factor and flagship-level features, the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s next big innovation in smartphone design.