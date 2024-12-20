Everything you need to know about Apple’s new iPhone 17

The iPhone 16 series was recently introduced in September and speculation regarding the forthcoming iPhone 17 series is already gaining traction.

Apple is anticipated to implement significant changes in 2025, potentially discontinuing the traditional Plus variant in favor of a new model. This new device may be designated as the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim.

Should these rumors prove to be true, Apple could unveil four models next year: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Let us examine what features and updates we might expect from the iPhone 17.

Expected Release Date

Apple generally reveals its new iPhone models in September, with most launches occurring between the second and third weeks of the month. For instance, the iPhone 16 series was announced on September 9, with shipments commencing on September 20. Following this pattern, the new iPhone series is likely to be introduced between September 10 and 14, 2025. However, this remains speculative, and we will need to await an official announcement from Apple for confirmation.

Expected design and specifications

The anticipated design and specifications of the iPhone new series suggest a more streamlined and thinner profile than its predecessors.

The standard model is projected to incorporate a 6.6-inch display. It is likely that at least one of the models will feature Apple’s proprietary Wi-Fi 7 chip.

Furthermore, all four variants are expected to be equipped with ProMotion technology, facilitating a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that enhances scrolling, video playback, and overall visual quality.

Although specific details regarding the camera specifications remain undisclosed, it is reasonable to expect notable advancements in the new iPhone series, in line with Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving its photography features with each iteration. Enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities and innovative camera technologies may be introduced, promising superior low-light performance and advanced image processing.