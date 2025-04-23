iPhone 17 Leaks reveal New Design, Features, Price in Pakistan

CUPERTINO: The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in September, and leaks have already started surfacing.

Fans are really excited for launch of next phone as leaks show changes in design, smarter features, and expected Price.

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a completely reworked rear camera module, and the phone is expected to be thicker than its predecessor, possibly due to a larger battery.

All phones including top of line iPhone 17 Pro Max, are said to witness major hardware and design upgrades, especially on Pro models.

Design and Features

The leaked pictures of the iPhone 17 Pro’s case design suggest a more pronounced and sleeker camera layout.

While some users are excited, others have voiced preference for the rumored dual-tone finish that has yet to be seen in any leaked visual.

Specs

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to run on Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chip, promising improved AI capabilities, power efficiency, and enhanced multitasking performance.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature:

– Dual recording capability that allows for simultaneous front and rear video capture.

– Improved low-light performance

– Next-gen sensors to enhance overall image quality.

A vapor chamber cooling system, a first for iPhones, could also be introduced to prevent overheating during extended use.

Display and Build

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to feature a stunning 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, providing a seamless visual experience.

Furthermore, the device may sport thinner bezels and a new titanium build, resulting in a lighter and sleeker feel.

Storage and Software

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to:

– Start with 256GB base storage for Pro models

– Offer up to 2TB storage for advanced users and content creators

– Ship with iOS 19, emphasizing on-device AI

Expected Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to start at around $1,199, with prices in Pakistan ranging from Rs 570,000 to 575,000. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to cost around Rs 350,000.