Five key reasons tech fans are excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is set to launch in just five days, and tech fans are eagerly waiting to see the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to draw attention, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains the highlight for its advanced upgrades and flagship features.

The phone is expected to come with a larger rectangular camera island spanning edge to edge. It will include a 48MP telephoto lens, a major upgrade from the 12MP lens on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The front camera is also likely to improve to 24MP, and the phone may support simultaneous video recording with both front and back cameras, as well as 8K video recording.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature the A19 Pro chipset, built with a 3nm process. This processor is expected to enhance performance, efficiency, and overall speed.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the previous model. This increase should improve app switching, processing, and AI-based features.

Battery life is another key upgrade for the 17 Pro Max, with a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh. The upgraded MagSafe charger is expected to allow faster charging, including wireless charging speeds of up to 25W with Qi 2.2-compatible chargers.

Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to have a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display. A matte finish option, similar to the nano-textured glass seen on iMacs, MacBook Pros, and iPad Pros, may also be offered.

With these major upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most impressive flagship phones yet, just days before its official unveiling.

The event will be organised at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, and is likely to showcase its upcoming products, including four new iPhone models that are iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Along with this, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3, with the largest display yet, and most probably AirPods Pro 3 and updates to Apple Intelligence features, would be presented.

By 12 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, September 9, the Keynote presentation will conclude, sharing all the details about the new devices, including their specifications, usage, prices, and when they will be available in the market.