iPhone 18 lineup rumored to retain current design

Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, but those expecting a visual overhaul may be disappointed. According to recent leaks, the new series will maintain the same screen sizes as the iPhone 17 lineup and will not feature significant design changes.

This contrasts with earlier rumors that suggested a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID components. A claim from Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital indicates that strong sales of the iPhone 17 series—which introduced a major redesign last year—have diminished the need for another drastic aesthetic shift.

Instead, Apple is reportedly prioritizing performance. The iPhone 18 series is rumored to be powered by the new A20 and A20 Pro chipsets. These are expected to be Apple’s first chips built on a 2nm process, promising substantial gains in efficiency and speed.

The leak casts doubt on previous reports of a top-left hole-punch camera or a smaller Dynamic Island. The pricing is also expected to remain similar to the current generation.

Both the standard iPhone 18 and Pro models are said to feature 6.27-inch displays, with the Pro Max sporting a larger 6.86-inch screen. Specifications for the Pro models include a rumored 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an 18-megapixel selfie camera, and a triple rear camera system with three 48-megapixel sensors. The Pro models may launch alongside a rumored “iPhone Fold,” while the standard iPhone 18 might debut later.