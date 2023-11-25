iPhone smuggling: Police officer to face probe amid suspension

KARACHI: The Superintendent of Customs and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were found guilty of facilitating the individual who was caught smuggling iPhones worth Rs 130 million at Karachi Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the prime facilitator ASI and the shift in charge of customs were suspended from their positions and a departmental inquiry was initiated after the ASI and Superintendent of Customs were found guilty of facilitating a smuggler.

The ASI, named Abid Nawaz, was appointed to protocol duties and was seen going out with the arrested accused through the green channel, while the Customs Superintendent Masood Malik cleared the individual without checking.

In another incident, Pakistan customs arrested a man who was poised handicapped for smuggling iPhones at Karachi airport.

As per the details, the man who was identified as Faisal arrived at Karachi Airport via an international airline from Dubai.

Upon checking in, the man who was poised as the handicapped person tried to flee out of the airport in a wheelchair but the customs officials arrested him and recovered 39 iPhones worth Rs 37 million.