iPhone update fixes bug that broke NFC features for some users

Apple’s latest iPhone update IOS 17.1.1 has dealt with the annoying bug that caused Apply Pay and some other Near-Field Communication (NFC) features on iPhone 15 to stop working after charging the headset in the BMW’s in-car wireless charger.

Apple’s latest software update release iOS 17.1.1 on Tuesday resolved the unusual problem, which could also affect the operation of BMW’s digital car key.

The iPhone 15 which was launched late in September encountered several issues after which it took a while for the company to sort the issues out.

The internal memo issued by the company in late October revealed that the issue occurred during the charging of an iPhone 15 series along with some BMWs, as well as Toyota Supra vehicles.

Here are Apple’s notes accompanying the iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone:

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

– In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

– Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

The users have to update their iPhones manually if the update isn’t delivered automatically.

This can be done simply by selecting Settings, then General, then Software Update. You’ll then see information explaining what the update brings. Finally, you can choose whether to update now or overnight.