Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

iPhone user loses millions in cryptocurrency because of simple mistake

test

An iPhone user’s simple mistake led to him losing millions of dollars in cryptocurrency within seconds.

A report by a foreign news agency mentioned that Domenic Iacovone said he had all of his valuable Non-fungible tokens in his digital wallet, which proved to be a huge mistake.

The scammers used the iCloud hack and got access to his digital monetary assets stored in his digital wallet. The assets were wiped off.

Related – Security report on iPhone hack created ‘false impression’: Apple

In a tweet, Domenic Iacovone said the situation began with a phone call.

“This is how it happened, (I) got a phone call from Apple, literally from Apple (on my caller Id) called it back because I suspected fraud and it was an apple number. So, I believed them. They asked for a code that was sent to my phone and two seconds later my entire MetaMask was wiped.”

The crypto investor added that the scammer described himself as an Apple tech team member and informed him of his account being compromised.

He said that the hackers also got his 12-word security ‘seed phrase’ which is given by MetaMask. He was unaware that it stores the seed phrase file on iCloud by itself.

He raised the matter with MetaMask. They replied in a series of tweets.

Online business services and especially banks inform customers to not share their personal details due to security reasons.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.