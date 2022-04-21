iPhone user loses millions in cryptocurrency because of simple mistake

An iPhone user’s simple mistake led to him losing millions of dollars in cryptocurrency within seconds.

A report by a foreign news agency mentioned that Domenic Iacovone said he had all of his valuable Non-fungible tokens in his digital wallet, which proved to be a huge mistake.

The scammers used the iCloud hack and got access to his digital monetary assets stored in his digital wallet. The assets were wiped off.

In a tweet, Domenic Iacovone said the situation began with a phone call.

“This is how it happened, (I) got a phone call from Apple, literally from Apple (on my caller Id) called it back because I suspected fraud and it was an apple number. So, I believed them. They asked for a code that was sent to my phone and two seconds later my entire MetaMask was wiped.”

The crypto investor added that the scammer described himself as an Apple tech team member and informed him of his account being compromised.

He said that the hackers also got his 12-word security ‘seed phrase’ which is given by MetaMask. He was unaware that it stores the seed phrase file on iCloud by itself.

He raised the matter with MetaMask. They replied in a series of tweets.

🔒 If you have enabled iCloud backup for app data, this will include your password-encrypted MetaMask vault. If your password isn’t strong enough, and someone phishes your iCloud credentials, this can mean stolen funds. (Read on 👇) 1/3 — MetaMask 🦊💙 (@MetaMask) April 17, 2022

You can disable iCloud backups for MetaMask specifically by turning off the toggle here:

Settings > Profile > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups.

2/3 — MetaMask 🦊💙 (@MetaMask) April 17, 2022

If you want to avoid iCloud surprising you with unrequested backups in the future, you can turn off this feature at:

Settings > Apple ID/iCloud > iCloud > iCloud Backup

3/3 — MetaMask 🦊💙 (@MetaMask) April 17, 2022

Online business services and especially banks inform customers to not share their personal details due to security reasons.

