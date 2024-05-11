IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to miss crucial match due to suspension

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been handed a one-match suspension in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from suspension, the wicket-keeper batter was fined INR three million as his team, Delhi Capitals, were 10 minutes behind time at the start of the final over in that game on May 07.

This was Rishabh Pant’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR1.2 million or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding.

Delhi Capitals, which sits fifth on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.316, faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Axar Patel will lead DC in Pant’s absence, with both teams desperately needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.