IPL match in Dharamsala called off midway

The IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday due to ‘technical failure.’

After opting to bat first, Punjab Kings were midway point of the first innings when three of the light towers went off, forcing the players off the field, according to Indian media outlets.

Reports said that local authorities directed the teams and spectators to evacuate the HPCA Stadium shortly after.

Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had provided a 122-run opening stand to their side.

Arya was dismissed for 70 off 34 by T Natarajan before the match was halted.

Later, both teams boarded their buses and departed for the hotel.

While reports had said that the IPL 2025 game was called off midway due to security reasons, BCCI said that the decision was made due to a significant technical failure at the stadium.

“Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees,” an official statement said.

Earlier, Sunday’s IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the same venue was moved to Ahmedabad.

Flight operations have been suspended in several Indian airports including Dharamsala.

“With the airport in Dharamsala closed, it would have been a huge logistical challenge for everyone involved,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.