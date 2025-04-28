Australian podcaster takes down IPL content after BCCI notice

Popular Australian podcast ‘The Grade Cricketer’ has announced removing all IPL-related content after receiving a legal notice from the BCCI.

According to Australian media outlets, the legal notice suggested that ‘The Grade Cricketer’ IPL videos featured content used for ‘commercial’ rather than ‘editorial’ purposes.

According to reports, IPL, in its media advisory, makes it clear that the audio and videos they provide are exclusively for editorial use.

Following the legal notice from the BCCI, the hosts, Sam Perry and Ian Higgins, confirmed that they have taken down all the content from their social media accounts and YouTube channel.

“You may have noticed that every single video from our coverage of this year’s cricket tournament has been removed from YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Facebook, Instagram and X,” Perry said on the podcast on Monday.

He added, “This is something we’ve done ourselves, it hasn’t been done to us, we have removed these videos. On Saturday evening Australian time we received a very polite legal letter about elements of our content from the cricket tournament we speak to you about pertaining specifically to this season. As a result we decided to take those videos down.”

Meanwhile, the ‘The Grade Cricketer’ hosts announced renaming the daily show called ‘The Big IPL Breakfast’ following the development.

They, however, maintained that coverage of the tournament will continue on the podcast with the BCCI letter in mind.

“It’s very important to note we’re going to continue to post coverage of the tournament, at the same cadence that we do. In fact, there’s going to be more in the next couple of weeks because we’re going to India,” Perry said.

“But our approach to content has been consistent for five years, we just now have a deeper understanding of what is and isn’t passing muster,” he added.