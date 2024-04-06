32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Rohit Sharma’s old video copying cricketers goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Amidst the recent controversy surrounding the captaincy change at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma, known for his fun-loving nature both on and off the field, has been spotted happily enjoying his time in an old video which is now circulating on social media.

Rohit Sharma lost his captaincy to Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians and yet he has the same energy whenever he is with his teammates or on the field.

The viral video, captured during the IPL 2024 second leg in UAE, showcases Rohit Sharma mimicking iconic cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan, and other cricketers. Fans were delighted to witness their favourite star in high spirits, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma’s Old Video of Imitating Cricketers:

Additionally, another video of Rohit Sharma recently surfaced, wherein he is seen urging paparazzi to maintain silence as he holds his sleeping daughter, Samaira, in his arms upon his arrival in Mumbai ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match.

