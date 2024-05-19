Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcaster over breach of privacy

The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has publicly accused Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcaster Star Sports of breaching his privacy.

Despite repeated requests, Rohit in his tweet claims that Star Sports continues to share audio and footage of his personal chats with teammates and colleagues just to gain social media engagement.

Writing a post on social media platform X, Rohit expressed his frustration stated that: “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.”

The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

Rohit’s outburst followed by the video which spread like a wild fire on social media, showing in which Rohit Sharma is engaged with a conversation with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

He highlighted a recent incident where he politely requested the official broadcaster’s cameraman to disable the audio while he was talking with former MI and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni.

“Bhai audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera wat laga diya. (Brother please close the audio, one audio has already made things difficult for me),” said Rohit in the clip that was recorded by Star Sports.

MI endured a tough season in the IPL, finishing bottom of the 10-team points table.