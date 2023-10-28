30.9 C
IPP all set to hold first ‘power show’ in Jahanian today

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is all set to hold its first public rally in Punjab’s Jahanian today, ARY News reported.

All arrangements have been finalised in this connection.

A hundred feet wide and 40 feet high stage has been prepared for IPP rally. Over 30,000 chairs have been arranged at the rally venue. IPP Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen will address the rally.

Meanwhile, Awn Chaudhry has asked people to come out from their houses for a stable and strong Pakistan. He said a new sun was going to rise in south Punjab.

According to the party spokesperson, the IPP will kick off rallies on October 28 from Khanewal and plans to hold 9 rallies in the first phase.

The second rally will be held in Hafizabad on November 3, Narowal on November 9, November 12 (Layyah), November 17 (Kasur), November 20 (Gujranwala), November 24 (Jhang), December 2 (Sahiwal), December 9 (Faisalabad).

The party will hold rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Bahawalpur in the second phase.

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

