IPP chief raises objections on new delimitations

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-In-Chief Jahangir Tareen raised objections on new delimitations ahead of general elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Several political parties raised objections to new delimitations finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The IPP chief Jahangir Tareen has primarily raised objections on delimitations of two national and two provincial assembly constituencies, NA-154, NA-155, PP-226 and PP-227, in Lodhran.

The commission will hear Tareen’s objections on the delimitation on November 2. The ECP had received 1,324 including 672 complaints from Punjab against the new delimitations.

The special benches of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin reviewing 1,324 objections on delimitation of constituencies on November 1.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said that objectors have also been notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2.

After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of constituency details is set for November 30.

In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in Islamabad.