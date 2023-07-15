IPP to constitute expert team for ‘economic action plan’

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to constitute a team of experts to develop a robust action plan containing policies that will help the country deal with its economic challenges, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a meeting between IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan and other party leaders at the party secretariat in Lahore. The meeting discussed the need for a strong economic programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Aleem Khan directed the party leaders to formulate an action plan comprising the best economic policies for the future.

The IPP president said that said that the country’s annual growth rate has decreased to an alarming level and called for emergency measures to increase the growth rate.

He also highlighted the importance of incorporating the recommendations of agricultural and economic experts into the party’s manifesto on a priority basis to address the challenges effectively.

He highlighted that the new economic agenda would prioritise the provision of more jobs to address the pressing need to empower unemployed youth.

The IPP president expressed his commitment to creating opportunities for the youth to acquire skills and become self-employed. He also underlined the importance of promoting small industries for the overall development of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.