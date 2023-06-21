IPP to prepare party manifesto within 10 days

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has constituted a nine-member committee to prepare a party manifesto within 10 days, ARY News reported.

According to details, the newly-formed political party decided to prepare manifesto, constituting a nine-member committee in this regard – which will be headed by Amir Mehmood Kiyani.

The IPP’s manifesto committee will also include Ishaq Khakwani, Nouman Ahmed Langrial, Rana Nazir Khan, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Noreez Shakur and Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah as members.

The draft of the manifesto will be presented by the manifesto committee to IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan and IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.