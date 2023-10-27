IPP unveils public rallies schedule

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced to hold public rallies across the Punjab from October 13 to October 28, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to an earlier ECP announcement, elections are ‘likely’ to take place in the last week of January 2024. However, no official schedule has been given till date amid growing uncertainty over the issue in relevant quarters.

According to the party spokesperson, the IPP will kick off rallies on October 28 from Khanewal and plans to hold 9 rallies in the first phase.

The second rally will be held in Hafizabad on November 3, Narowal on November 9, November 12 (Layyah), November 17 (Kasur), November 20 (Gujranwala), November 24 (Jhang), December 2 (Sahiwal), December 9 (Faisalabad).

The party will hold rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Bahawalpur in the second phase.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its reserved verdict and allotted the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ‘eagle’ as its election symbol.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict on the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party petition.

The IPP counsel had appealed to the Commission to allot the party the election symbol of ‘eagle’.