web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

IPPs should be paid as much as they produce power: Gohar Ejaz

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz has said that the government paying two trillion rupees to IPPs, which are generating 30 percent of their capacity.

Addressing a press conference, he said that 70 percent payment being taken without generating electricity. “The Independent Power Producers should be paid as much amount according to their power generation,” Gohar Ejaz said.

“We have only one demand, pay as much amount to an IPP as it produces power,” he said.

“We have prepared a petition and going to the Supreme Court,” former minister said. “Everything will clear with forensic audit of the IPPs,” he said.

“It is not the government’s job to do business,” he stressed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.