IPPs should be paid as much as they produce power: Gohar Ejaz

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz has said that the government paying two trillion rupees to IPPs, which are generating 30 percent of their capacity.

Addressing a press conference, he said that 70 percent payment being taken without generating electricity. “The Independent Power Producers should be paid as much amount according to their power generation,” Gohar Ejaz said.

“We have only one demand, pay as much amount to an IPP as it produces power,” he said.

“We have prepared a petition and going to the Supreme Court,” former minister said. “Everything will clear with forensic audit of the IPPs,” he said.

“It is not the government’s job to do business,” he stressed.