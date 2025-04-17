Japanese varsity makes major breakthrough in Parkinson’s treatment

Researchers at the Kyoto University for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) have led a successful clinical experiment using iPS cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

The recent study, which was led by Professor Jun Takahashi, has confirmed the safety and efficiency of this ground-breaking treatment.

Parkinson’s disease is a continuous neurological illness which is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, resulting in movement problems. Japan has about 250,000 patients of Parkinson’s.

How iPS Cell Therapy Works

In this trial, researchers transplanted dopaminergic cells resulting from iPS cells into the brains of Parkinson’s patients to reinstate dopamine production. Seven patients, aged 50 to 69, established 5 million or 10 million dopaminergic cells.

Effectiveness and Results

No severe adverse effects were found in the study, and improvements in motor functions were seen in four patients. Over two years, researchers observed six patients and confirmed that the transplanted cells had started producing dopamine.

Future Predictions

Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma cooperated on the trial and plans to pursue the government’s endorsement for the commercial production of iPS cell therapy.

This breakthrough could be a significant milestone for larger clinical trials and extensive treatment availability.

This research marks an important advancement in Parkinson’s treatment, offering hope for patients worldwide.

