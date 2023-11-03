Government announces public holiday on November 9

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government on Friday announced a public holiday on November 9 (Thursday) across the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the cabinet division.

“In pursuance of the Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10-01/2022-Min-II dated 23rd December 2022, it is publicized for general information that a public holiday will be observed on Iqbal Day, November 9 throughout the country,” the notification stated.

Born in Sialkot on November 9 1877, Iqbal received his early education in the traditional maktab and went to Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matric exams.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore in 1897 and secured his Masters’s Degree two years later. He was appointed as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English in Lahore’s Oriental College.

Allama Iqbal conceived of the idea of Pakistan and used poetry to motivate the Muslims, especially the youth of the sub-continent in their struggle against their British rulers and their demand for a separate homeland.

Unfortunately, he did not live to see the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims come true and passed away on April 21, 1938.

Seminars will be held across the country on November 9 to highlight the poet’s contributions towards the creation of Pakistan.