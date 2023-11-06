34.9 C
Monday, November 6, 2023
Sindh announces public holiday on Nov 9

By Web Desk
KARACHI: Following the federal government announcement, the Sindh government on Monday also declared a public holiday on November 9, ARY News reported.

According to the details, The Chief Secretary Sindh, Fakhar-e-Alam, issued the notification announcing a public holiday on November 9 to commemorate Iqbal Day, marking the 146th birthday of the nation’s esteemed poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Earlier to this, the caretaker federal government on Friday announced a public holiday on November 9 (Thursday) across the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the cabinet division.

“In pursuance of the Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10-01/2022-Min-II dated 23rd December 2022, it is publicized for general information that a public holiday will be observed on Iqbal Day, November 9 throughout the country,” the notification stated.

