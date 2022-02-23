This years-old Kaleji shop in Karachi is still serving food-lovers

Karachi is known for restaurants and they come up with signature dishes such as biryani, nihari or kaleji.

The people flock to the eateries in large numbers whether it be day or night. Iqbal Kaleji, a famous eating spot in Khori Garden near Bolton Market area sells tantalizing kaleji.

The eating spot is there for years and is a popular attraction for food lovers. The businessman said that his father started the business and is still going on because of his father’s blessing.

A customer claimed of people never leave the area without tasting the delicious kaleji.

The combination of kaleji with tomato chutney makes the dish mouth-watering. The taste keeps getting better whether eaten with a bun, naan or chapati.

