Iqra Aziz finally shares picture of son Kabir Hussain

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to share first picture that shows how their son Kabir Hussain actually looks like and the picture is going viral.

It is to be noted that the celebrity couple showed the baby’s face for the first time after five months into their first-born’s birth.

In a note on Instagram, the couple mention that their hearts were full of love and it was about time to share it with the people.

The viral picture got millions of likes and comments from the users of the picture and video-sharing application along with celebrities alike.

It is pertinent to mention that Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain exchanged rings back in June 2019 after the latter proposed to her during an event. They got married the same year in a ceremony that happened in front of family members, friends and celebrity friends.

He took to Instagram to announce the birth of Kabir Hussain in July by sharing a heartwarming picture.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world),” he captioned the post.

Iqra Aziz had written that she could not explain the feeling of being a mother.