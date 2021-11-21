Iqra Aziz’s latest pictures with husband goes viral

Actor Iqra Aziz shared a series of pictures of her with celebrity husband Yasir Hussain and they went viral on social media.

The Ghairat star penned a heartfelt message for her husband on International Men’s Day where she thanked him for his support.

She is seen standing beside her husband. They are all smiles in the pictures.

“A bit late but you know i love, appreciate and respect you for who you are and who you’re becoming Every Day,” she wrote. “Happy Men’s Day!”

The actor added: “You are the true example of a gentleman, a son, a brother, a husband and now most importantly a Father. May you succeed in your (coming soon) dreams😘. Like they say,love you to the moon and back.”

Yasir, in his reply, said that his wife won hearts with her post and the men’s day is equally important that that of women.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 after a whirlwind engagement in July of the same year. The Baaji actor proposed to Iqra at an award function, photos and videos of which went viral at the time.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their first child, Kabir Hussain, in July this year.