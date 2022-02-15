PBA condemns brutal torture on Iqrarul Hassan by IB officers

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), in a statement, on Tuesday condemned the incident in which ARY News anchor Iqrar-ul-Hasan and Sar-e-Aam team members were brutally beaten by the officers of the Intelligence Bureau in Karachi.

The PBA, in the statement vociferously condemned the torture on the celebrated broadcast journalist and his team while they were performing their professional duties and demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident.

“PBA has expressed its deep concern over this incident and has demanded that an inquiry must be held immediately and those found responsible must be given exemplary punishments. PBA reiterates that journalists and media workers must be allowed to freely perform their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the public informed,” the statement signed by PBA Executive Director Muhammad Ali Butt added.

‘Beaten for exposing corruption’

Officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had beaten up the host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan and his team for exposing the corruption of an IB Inspector along with video evidence.

Iqrarul Hassan said he and his team were stripped naked, beaten up and electric shocks were inflicted on the delicate parts of their bodies on the orders of Director IB Syed Rizwan.

The incident was widely condemned by all quarters of the society with huge support pouring in on social media for Iqrarul Hassan- a journalist know for his brevity in exposing many ills of the society.

Strongly condemn the brutal attack and torture on our anchor @iqrarulhassan and team members.They were subjected to third degree torture.Thanks to @ImranKhanPTI for taking immediate action. I urge the matter is investigated & perpetrators are taken to task and not just suspended pic.twitter.com/P0cGnRbC3r — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) February 15, 2022

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry along with a number of ministers and PM Imran Khan’s close aides have condemned the incident and have assured ARY News that those responsible for torture on Iqrarul Hassan will be punished.

اقرارالحسن کے معاملے پر سلمان اقبال سے تفصیلی بات کی ہے، انشاللہ ذمہ داران سزا سے نہیں بچ سکیں گے ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 15, 2022

Comments