Iran agrees to allow 20 more ships to cross strait of Hormuz: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: In a new development, Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, ARY News reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister shared the development on his X handle.

Ishaq Dar further said that two ships will be allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz daily.

On his X handle, he apprised, “I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.

This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region.

This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction.

Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward.”

I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily. This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 28, 2026

Earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad tonight on an official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Egyptian Foreign Minister will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on the Prime Minister.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt and their continued coordination on regional and international issues.

The DPM tagged in his post, the US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff