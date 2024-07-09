Iran announces visa policy for Pakistani pilgrims during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday announced the visa policy for Pakistani pilgrims traveling during the month of Muharram and Safar, ARY News reported.

As per the recent announcement, all Pakistani visitors holding an Iraqi visa can apply for a double-entry visa from 1st Muharram (July 8, 2024) to 15th Safar (August 20, 2024).

According to the embassy, double-entry visas will be issued free of charge to all pilgrims under the Iraqi government’s “Special Arbaeen Visa” program. Meanwhile, other visas for Pakistani citizens will continue to be processed as per normal procedures.

Pakistani pilgrims intending to travel by land are required to use their own bus transport to enter Iran and Iraq.

Group leaders must provide transport details, Carnet De Passages, international driver’s licenses, and a complete list of passengers. The vehicle’s plate number will be mentioned on the visas, and border crossing will be monitored by matching the list of pilgrims with the license plate numbers, the embassy spokesperson said.

Additionally, Pakistani pilgrims must enter Iraq through the Chazabeh border until 15th Safar (August 20, 2024), as travel from other borders will be prohibited.