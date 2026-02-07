Iran army reports fire at Tehran barracks, says blaze contained, no injuries

TEHRAN: A fire erupted at a wood workshop located within the grounds of a military barracks in the Iranian capital on Friday, the army said in a statement.

The blaze was contained and no injuries have been reported, the army added, as it blamed an electrical fault for the fire.

The fire erupted at a wood workshop in a complex adjacent to the military joint staff.

“The fire was brought under control when firefighting teams arrived on time,” said the statement, which was carried by official media.

The fire incident’s pictures circulated on the social media and claimed as ‘explosion in Tehran’ which were strictly refuted by the authorities.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at a bazaar west of Tehran, with rescuers bringing it under control.

The fire on Tuesday did not result in any injuries, rescuers had said at the time.