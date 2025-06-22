Iran atomic agency says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘barbaric’

Iran’s atomic energy organisation condemned Sunday the US attacks on key nuclear sites including the mountain-buried Fordo as “barbaric” and in violation of international law.

“At dawn today, the country’s nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a barbaric act that violates international law,” the organisation said in a statement published on state media.

On the other hand Iranian media said on Sunday that part of the Fordo uranium enrichment facility as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were attacked, after Donald Trump said the US had bombed them.

“A few hours ago, after Qom’s air defenses were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemy airstrikes,” Tasnim news agency reported, quoting Morteza Heydari, spokesperson for the Qom Provincial crisis management department.

Separately, Fars news agency said: “The air defenses of Isfahan and Kashan began to work to counter hostile targets, and several explosions were heard simultaneously.”

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran further assured the Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the path of development of this national industry to be stopped.