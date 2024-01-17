Iran’s Attack on Pakistan’s Sovereignty and the Demand for a Strong Response

Iran’s recent violation of Pakistan’s airspace has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the country’s sovereignty and integrity. The consequences of this unprovoked attack could be severe.

Tragically, two innocent children lost their lives and three young girls sustained injuries as a result of this violation. These casualties directly contradict Iran’s claim that the attack targeted a terrorist organization.

The responsibility for this heinous act lies solely with the Iranian government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iranian intelligence. Despite the presence of multiple communication channels between the two nations, Iran chose to carry out this operation in direct violation of international law by trespassing into Pakistan’s airspace.

To justify their actions, a fabricated press release was issued by an organization known as Jaish-ul-Adl. However, in the face of Pakistan’s strong reaction, Iran quickly realized the gravity of its mistake.

Interestingly, it has come to light that Jaish-ul-Adl is actually being operated by the IRGC itself. This revelation further underscores the dubious nature of the accounts attributed to this organization, revealing the involvement of the IRGC and Iranian intelligence in this incident.

The incident has ignited anger among the Pakistani populace. It is important to note that not only do terrorist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) have camps within Iran, but also that notorious figures such as Kaloboshan Yadav have operated from Iranian soil. Iran should not underestimate Pakistan’s resolve in addressing this issue.

The Pakistani nation, as a whole, is demanding a strong and proportional response from the government in light of this aggression. Pakistan reserves the right to respond in any manner necessary. The Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian Charge d’affaires to record a strong protest. Furthermore, Pakistan’s decision to prevent the return of the Iranian ambassador and recall its own ambassador from Iran demonstrates the seriousness of the situation.

It is worth mentioning that prior to this incident, instances of infiltration and terrorist activities originating from Iranian territory have occurred. In January 2023, four security personnel were martyred in Panjgur District as a result of terrorist activities originating from within Iran’s borders. In April 2023, Pakistani forces were attacked by terrorists from Iranian territory in Kech.

It is evident that Iran’s security agencies are not aligned, which poses significant challenges for the Iranian government at the diplomatic level.

Following this incident, certain political factions have exploited social media platforms for their own political gains and to defame the Pakistan Army. Indian accounts have also participated in this malicious campaign, lending support to select political groups within Pakistan.

Pakistan is determined not to follow the approach taken by Iraq and Syria in responding to such incidents. Instead, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and integrity, acting in accordance with the sentiments and aspirations of the Pakistani nation.

While Pakistan has always advocated for peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, it remains fully aware of its national security requirements and reserves the right to retaliate against Iran’s aggression.