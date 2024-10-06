Iran cancels flights amid escalating tensions with Israel

Iran on Sunday announced the cancellation of flights at several airports until Monday morning due to “limited operations.”

The country’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Jafar Yazerlo, stated that flights will be suspended from 9:00 PM local time (5:30 PM GMT) on October 6 until 6:00 AM local time on October 7.

This decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions following Israel’s vow to retaliate against Iran for recent ballistic missile attacks on Israeli military bases. The situation has prompted increased security measures within Iran, particularly at key facilities.

Earlier today, Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsin Pakanzad visited the nation’s largest oil facilities in Kharg and met with the top military commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to discuss security concerns at the site.

This visit followed his earlier trip to Islavia in southern Iran, highlighting the government’s focus on ensuring the safety of vital infrastructure amid escalating regional threats.