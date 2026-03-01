Iran considers it legitimate duty and right to avenge death of Khamenei, says Pezeshkian

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes led by the United States and Israel is “a declaration of war against Muslims”.

AFP reported that the Iranian President further said that avenging the killing of Khamenei was a right and obligation of the Islamic Republic. “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime,” he added.

In a statement carried by Iran’s state TV, Pezeshkian said, “The assassination of the highest political authority of Iran and a prominent leader is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims, in the world.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian released his first statement after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian described the killing as a “great crime,” calling it a turning point for Islamic world. He said those responsible would face a strong and decisive response, adding that the blood of the Supreme Leader would not go unanswered.

Iranian media has reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli attack while performing official duties at his office. Reports claim that members of his family, including his son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were also killed in the strike.

Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was targeted during a wave of coordinated missile attacks carried out by the United States and Israel. Iranian authorities have announced seven days of national holiday and a 40-day mourning period, vowing retaliation.