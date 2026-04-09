Iran delegation to arrive in Islamabad tonight to attend talks with US

ISLAMABAD: An Iranian delegation ​will arrive in ‌Islamabad on Thursday night on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ​for talks to ​resolve conflict with the ⁠U.S. and ​Israel, Iran’s ambassador ​to Pakistan said on Thursday.

“Despite skepticism of Iranian ​public opinion ​due to repeated ceasefire violations ‌by ⁠Israeli regime … Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad ​for serious ​talks ⁠based on 10 points ​proposed by Iran,” ​ambassador ⁠Reza Amiri Moghadam said in ⁠a ​post on ​X.

Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad is preparing to welcome foreign delegations, arriving from today, for the high profile talks between Iran and the United States amid stringent security measures.

The Gulf countries, China and Russia are expected to participate as observers in the truce talks, sources said.

“Iran wants a permanent ceasefire and guarantees for durable peace in the future.”

“China has also played a pivotal role along with Pakistan to convince Iran for the ceasefire,” according to sources.

The government on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday in the federal capital on April 9 and 10, as Pakistan hosts historic talks between the United States and Iran following a 15-day truce brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, ARY News earlier reported.

Following the lead of the federal capital, Rawalpindi district administration has also announced a two-day public holiday for the district.

Islamabad Grinds to a Halt as Pakistan Hosts Historic US-Iran Peace Summit

Islamabad Police have announced that security arrangements have been tightened in the capital ahead of the arrival of foreign delegations for the dialogue.

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Police stated that the Red Zone and its adjoining areas are currently closed to all types of traffic, with the exception of authorized government vehicles.

The Islamabad Police have issued a traffic advisory announcing restriction on the entry of heavy vehicles into the federal capital from Wednesday.