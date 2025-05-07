Iran demands clarification on nationals arrested in UK

Iran called on Britain on Wednesday to provide clarification and consular access after British police said they had arrested seven Iranian nationals on suspicion of “terrorism offences”.

Britain’s interior minister Yvette Cooper said the arrests of the seven and another person came amid heightened concerns about Iranian activities on UK soil.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was “disturbed” to learn of the arrests.

“If credible allegations of misconduct are established, Iran stands ready to assist investigations,” he said, urging Britain to “ensure respect for our citizens’ rights and afford them due process”.

Assistant Foreign Minister Alireza Yousefi on Wednesday called for immediate clarification on the arrests and for consular access to the detainees.

“The police announcements and statements made in the British Parliament against the Islamic Republic of Iran following the questionable arrest of a number of Iranian nationals indicate their disregard for fundamental legal norms and human rights,” Yousefi said.

He criticised what he called a “habit” among British politicians of making “baseless and undocumented claims”, and warned that such rhetoric only deepens historical distrust between the two nations.

British police have said the investigation “is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation”.

In February, Iran arrested British husband and wife Craig and Lindsay Foreman and charged them with spying, accusing them of collaborating with Western intelligence services.