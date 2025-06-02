web analytics
Iran demands US guarantee it will lift sanctions in nuclear talks

AFP
TOP NEWS

Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN: Iran pressed the United States on Monday for guarantees that it will drop sanctions as a condition for a nuclear deal, after the White House reportedly sent a proposal it deemed “acceptable”.

With Iran and the United States engaged in talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme since April, Washington’s proposal for a deal came after a leaked UN report said Iran had stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

Iran’s top diplomat and lead nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi was due to meet the head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo on Monday, a day after the report was leaked.

Iran has rejected the report, warning it would retaliate if European powers that have threatened to reimpose nuclear sanctions “exploit” the report.

Araghchi said on Saturday that he had received “elements” of a US proposal for a nuclear deal following five rounds of talks mediated by Oman.

On Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference in Tehran: “We want guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted…

“So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue,” he added.

He also condemned the report and threatened an Iranian response.

The report, Baqaei said, was the result of “pressure exerted by certain European countries on the agency”.

“If they want to further exploit this political report… they will surely have to face a proportionate response from Iran,” he added.

Iran has held five rounds of talks with the United States in search of a new agreement to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

