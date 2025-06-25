Iran denounces UNSC silence on Israeli aggression

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has strongly criticized the Security Council for its failure to condemn Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian territory, calling the aggression a clear breach of international law.

Speaking at a UNSC session, the Iranian envoy voiced objection to the Israeli delegation’s participation and described the attacks on Iran — particularly its civilian nuclear sites — as unprovoked and in direct violation of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

The envoy praised Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and emphasized that Israel has no standing regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He also accused the U.S. and European nations of repeated violations of the nuclear deal, arguing they lack the credibility to criticize Iran’s compliance.

Highlighting the disparity in nuclear transparency, the representative stated that Iran’s nuclear program remains fully under IAEA oversight, while Israel continues to block inspections of its undeclared nuclear arsenal.

He concluded by urging the Council to denounce the actions of Israel and the United States and accused the U.S., UK, and France of hypocrisy for maintaining extensive nuclear stockpiles while ignoring Israeli violations.