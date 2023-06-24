Iran deports 27 more trespassers to Pakistan

CHAGAI: Iran has deported 27 Pakistani citizens who had illegally trespassed the international border into Iran, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan’s border authorities said that citizens deported from Iran have been handed over the detained persons to the Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-human trafficking cell.

People from here used to cross into Iran in the hope to illegally emigrate to Europe in search of greener pastures.

The deportees were intending to reach Greece and other European countries via Iran route without travel documents, border officials said.

Several intending emigrants in search of better economic prospects travel on Iran, Turkey and Greece route from Pakistan to enter into Europe.

The issue of illegal immigrants has highlighted on global level with recent boat sinking incident near the coast of Greece, in which several Pakistani nationals have reported died.

At least 78 people from Pakistan were drowned when an ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greece coast. Some 104 people were rescued and sent to Kalamata, Greece, as per the media reports.