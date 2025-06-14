Iran ‘does not seek’ nuclear weapons, Iran President tells Putin

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that Tehran did not seek nuclear weapons, in a phone call after a wave of Israeli strikes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always maintained that it does not seek to acquire nuclear arms and that it is always ready to provide guarantees on this issue to the competent international authorities,” Pezeshkian told Putin, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed Russia’s readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran to help prevent further escalation after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, the Kremlin said.

Putin held separate phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning Israel’s recent strikes on Iran and offering Russia’s mediation to ease tensions.

During a telephone call with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of Israeli-Iranian disputes and urged a return to negotiations.

“The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin said, adding that Moscow is prepared to provide mediation services “to prevent further escalation.”

The Israeli prime minister’s office earlier said Netanyahu planned to brief Putin on the latest developments.

In his conversation with Pezeshkian, Putin expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership and people over the casualties caused by the Israeli attacks. Moscow “strongly condemns” Israel’s actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law, the statement said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s full support for peaceful efforts to resolve issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel into Saturday morning, killing at least two people and wounding dozens after a series of Israeli attacks.

Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

The Israeli broadcasting authority and The Associated Press news agency have reported on the increased toll to two, with nearly 40 injured.

“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.